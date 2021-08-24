Latest Red Dead Online Update Offers Bonuses For Career Criminals

Since the launch of its Blood Money update, Rockstar has been giving Red Dead Online players plenty of reasons to commit crimes across the West. This week, the developer is sweetening the pot with extra rewards for players that complete any Blood Money Contracts.

This week's update for Red Dead Online was shared via the Rockstar Newswire, but we've detailed it down below.

Criminals get experience

All contracts are paying out twice the usual XP this week

Red Dead Online's Blood Money Contracts are paying out more this week, but not in cash. Players looking to earn some extra levels can complete Contracts for twice the usual XP, with the added bonus of an offer for 30% off an ability card upon completing any Contract in full.

Players will also find more Capitale, a new currency introduced in the Blood Money update, during Contract missions this week. Capitale can't buy players guns, but it can get them into the game's recently-added heists.

Treasure for challenges

Players can earn a treasure map by completing five role challenges this week

Rockstar is also giving players a bonus incentive to complete some work across all their roles this week. Players who complete five role challenges between August 24 and August 30 will receive a reward for a free treasure map. Maps lead to chests that contain upwards of $100, some gold, and valuable consumable items.

Discounts on weapons and consumables

Players who have been getting into Red Dead Online's new Call to Arms survival mode should take the opportunity presented by this week's deals and hit the shops. Stores across the West have discounts on some choice weaponry, the semi-automatic shotgun and semi-automatic pistol, as well as all provisions and consumables. This week's deals are listed down below.