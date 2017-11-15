Latest Nvidia Driver Optimizes Star Wars Battlefront 2 And Drastically Boosts Destiny 2 FPS For PC
Alongside most high-profile game launches on PC, Nvidia releases an update to its Game-Ready graphics driver for users of GeForce video cards. Version 388.31 is out now in support of the anticipated shooter Star Wars Battlefront 2 and the DC universe fighting game Injustice 2. In addition, Destiny 2 receives a significant boost in performance on Nvidia cards with numbers to show off the gains.
Aside from optimizing Star Wars Battlefront 2 on PC, the game gets an SLI profile. Nvidia also put out recommendations for video cards on general graphics settings. A system with an Intel Core i7-6700K and 16GB of RAM was used for Nvidia's internal tests, and the performance numbers are derived from the single-player campaign.
Star Wars Battlefront II PC Performance
|Graphics Settings
|Video Card
|Average FPS
|1080p, High
|GTX 1060
|72 FPS
|1440p, High
|GTX 1070
|66 FPS
|4K, High
|GTX 1080 Ti
|55 FPS
The PC port of Injustice 2 came out this week and you'll want update your video driver to help maintain smooth performance and 60 FPS, since frames are key in fighting games. A GTX 570 or GTX 1050 (or equivalent) is the bare minimum to run the game, while a GTX 780 or GTX 1060 (or equivalent) is recommended.
GeForce graphics cards get a drastic performance boost in Destiny 2. Over double-digit average framerate improvements are seen at maximum settings in 1440p and 4K resolutions among the GTX 10-series cards. A system with an Intel Core i7-7820X and 16GB of RAM was used for Nvidia's tests.
Destiny 2 PC Performance (1440p, Max Settings)
|Video Card
|Old Driver (388.13) FPS
|New Driver (388.31) FPS
|GTX 1080 Ti
|91.2 FPS
|132.4 FPS
|GTX 1080
|75.8 FPS
|105.9 FPS
|GTX 1070 Ti
|72.3 FPS
|93.8 FPS
|GTX 1060 (6GB)
|45.4 FPS
|62.4 FPS
Destiny 2 PC Performance (4K, Max Settings)
|Video Card
|Old Driver (388.13) FPS
|New Driver (388.31) FPS
|GTX 1080 Ti SLI
|70.2 FPS
|99.0 FPS
|GTX 1080 Ti
|48.0 FPS
|73.3 FPS
|GTX 1080
|39.8 FPS
|58.4 FPS
|GTX 1070 Ti
|35.2 FPS
|51.3 FPS
You can read the full breakdown of how Nvidia's 388.31 graphics driver improves performance in the full analysis. For more on bug fixes and optimizations, check out the PDF of the driver release notes. And if you're thinking about jumping into any of these games, be sure to read our reviews of Star Wars Battlefront 2, Injustice 2, and Destiny 2 as well.
