Latest Nvidia Driver Adds DLSS To 28 Games, Windows 11 Support

Nvidia has been steadily growing its library of games that make use of DLSS, or Deep Learning Super Sampling, to help improve performance across a wide range of compatible cards. It's still incredibly impressive technology, and arguably one of the best reasons to stick with Nvidia's latest GPU offerings over AMD. And today, that list got substantially larger thanks to Unreal Engine.

Unreal Engine had its DLSS plugin released several months ago, and the benefits are already being felt today. A total of 28 new games are getting DLSS support with Nvidia's latest Game Ready Driver for GeForce GPUs, bringing the total to over 100 games. New games with DLSS support include the imminent Alan Wake Remastered, Industria, and Severed Steel, among many others.

Nvidia provided some internal testing figures for Alan Wake Remastered, showing how its DLSS performance settings can double frame rates on most GPUs that support it. On an RTX 2080 Ti, for example, the game jumps from just over 70fps to 120fps at 4K and max quality settings thanks to DLSS, which renders the game at a lower internal resolution and then reconstructs it using deep learning algorithms.

Alan Wake Remastered PC Performance

Nvidia released its DLSS plugin for Unreal Engine 4, Unreal Engine 5, and Unity earlier this year. This means that, like today, there are bound to be far more DLSS-enabled titles in the near future, and not just big-budget releases. This is great for anyone using a compatible GPU, as it extends the life of your hardware in the midst of the on-going semiconductor shortage which has made purchasing a new GPU very difficult.

The Game Ready Driver today is also the first official one for Windows 11, which Microsoft will launch on October 5. Many users are already testing Windows 11, but today's driver ensures that the entire list of DLSS titles is compatible with Microsoft's latest OS. The driver is also adding day-one support for new releases such as Diablo II: Resurrected, Far Cry 6, New World, and more. You can download the driver through GeForce Experience or right here.