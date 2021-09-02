Latest Mincraft Beta Includes New Terrain Generation For Mountains And Caves

One of the largest changes coming in the second part of Minecraft's Caves & Cliffs update impacts both caves and cliffs. The update will include multiple changes to the way the game generates its blocky worlds, shifting mountains even higher into the sky while caves will have brand-new underground biomes. The update itself isn't out yet, but players can preview some of Minecraft's new world generation in its latest Snapshot beta.

Included in Minecraft Snapshot 6 are a suite of terrain generation updates, with the first and foremost making mountains generate so they match the surrounding terrain better. The game will now take climate into account when generating its mountains, so in warm climates, players can expect to find snow higher up on a mountain, while others in colder climates will have snow closer to their base.

Caves are also receiving some sizable changes with this Snapshot, although players may not find them too friendly. Ocean floors will now be "cavier," linking to underground cave systems. Players will now be able to find cave systems by diving to the bottom of the ocean easily, but they may also find that more of the caves they explore are totally flooded. The Snapshot also marks the return of underwater ravines.

These features are currently only available in Minecraft's latest Snapshot beta. The second part of the Caves & Cliffs update that will introduce new terrain generation into the main version of Minecraft doesn't have a release date just yet but is scheduled to launch during the holiday season. A full list of the changes in the game's Snapshot 6 can be found below.

Minecraft Snapshot 6 patch notes