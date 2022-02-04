Latest Horizon Forbidden West Trailer Introduces You To The Challenges Of The Robot Post-Apocalypse

Sony has been rolling out new Horizon Forbidden West trailers on almost weekly basis lately, and this week saw a quick overview of the challenges that Aloy will face in her journey and some of the settlements that she'll be visiting.

For fans of Aloy's unique post-apocalyptic fashion, there's even a glimpse of the new armor and weapon upgrades that'll be available to her in these settlements. Tracking down rare machine parts in the dangerous zones outside of these settlements will reward her as part of salvage contracts, but you'll have to be alert as bandit camps are spread out across the map.

If you're looking to test your skill and newly-acquired gear, there'll even be options for that. Settlements have a training area that Aloy can use to test out her arsenal, and if she's up for the challenge, she can even enter an arena that's home to deadly machines such as the Slitherfang.

Survive and defeat an enemy within a time limit, and Aloy will earn medals that can be used to further upgrade her equipment. All that, and plenty of ancient ruins to explore as Aloy tracks down a mysterious menace that threatens all life on the west coast.

Horizon Forbidden West launches on PS5 and PS4 on February 18, and in case you missed it, the previous trailers have greatly expanded on just how big developer Guerrilla has gone for its sequel. You can catch up on the news with a look at the game's impressive cast, a dive into the various tribes of the sequel, and the varied mechanical wildlife that you'll encounter on your adventure.