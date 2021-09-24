Xur Location Diablo 2: Resurrected Beginner's Guide Trials Rewards This Week Destiny 2 Patch Notes PS5 & Series X Walmart Restock Battlefield 2042 Beta Codes
Login / Sign Up

Latest GTA Online Weekly Update Gives Triple Rewards In Deadline Mode

Get bonuses in the fancy and lethal light show--Deadline--as well as certain MC Sell Missions and Car Meet activities.

By on

Comments

GTA Online players can get triple rewards for participating in Deadline, an Adversary Mode. All players ride Shotaros that give off light trails that explode upon contact. The objective of the game then is to avoid bumping into these lethal lights and to get other players to cross into the trails. There's also different power-ups like speed boosts or hop abilities available for players to take advantage of.

In other increased rewards, Meth and Cocaine MC Sell Missions will give double GTA$, and Car Meet's Pursuit Series will give players double Rep. Additionally, placing top give in the LS Car Meet Series for four consecutive days will get players a free Karin Previon.

Click To Unmute
  1. Halo Infinite Technical Preview Round Two Livestream
  2. Metroid Dread Launch Trailer | Nintendo Direct September 2021
  3. 13 Minutes Of Halo Infinite Big Team Battle Gameplay
  4. Call Of Duty: Vanguard Is Learning From Modern Warfare
  5. N64 & Sega Genesis Games Coming To Nintendo Switch Online | GameSpot News
  6. Diablo 2: Resurrected - 11 Tips You Need To Know
  7. Best Trailers From Nintendo Direct (September 2021)
  8. Bayonetta 3 Gameplay Reveal Trailer | Nintendo Direct September 2021
  9. Splatoon 3 Trailer | Nintendo Direct September 2021
  10. Mario Animated Film Update | Nintendo Direct September 2021
  11. Deltarune: Chapter 1 & 2 Trailer | Nintendo Direct September 2021
  12. Nintendo Switch Online Update | Nintendo Direct September 2021

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Grand Theft Auto 5 PS5 Trailer | Sony PS5 Reveal Event

This week's Lucky Wheel prize is the Nagasaki Outlaw. A free piece of apparel is also Nagasaki-themed: Players can get a white and red hoodie with the words Nagasaki scrawled on the front.

Discounts

  • 40% off any MC Clubhouses and all Clubhouse Upgrades
  • 50% off all MC Resupply costs
  • 50% off Cocaine Lockups, Meth Labs, and their Upgrades and Modifications
  • 50% off RC Bandito
  • 40% off Western Rampant Rocket
  • 30% off Vapid Dominator ASP
  • 40% off Dinka Vindicator

As always, any players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming will get GTA$100K for logging on anytime this week. Prime Gaming members will also get the following exclusive discounts, valid through October 20: 35% off the Dinka RT3000 and 65% off the Lampadati Casco.

Grand Theft Auto V's PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S editions will be released in March 2022. You can also check out our article ranking GTA Games from worst to best, if you're curious about the history of GTA releases.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Grand Theft Auto V
PlayStation 4
Xbox Series X
PC
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)