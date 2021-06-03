Latest GTA Online Weekly Update Gives Racers A Boost

Another week has passed, and that means Grand Theft Auto Online has received another update. This time around, players that like driving fast in souped-up hot rods stand to make the most money, with rewards for all Rockstar-made land races paying out even more for the next week.

The rewards, discounts, and bonuses from today's update were shared by Rockstar in a Newswire post. You can find more details on every offer this week down below.

Big Payouts For High-Speed Racers

Jumping into any of Rockstar's high-octane races this week has the potential of making you a nice, fat stack of cash. For the next week, all Rockstar-created land races are paying out three times as much cash and RP. You can access a competitive series of Rockstar-made races from your in-game phone. If you're looking for games another way, just be sure they're made by Rockstar and not a player to earn this week's bonus cash.

More Opportunities For Criminals

It wouldn't be a complete week in GTA Online if there weren't a bonus for the game's enterprising criminals. This week, both Special Cargo Sales and Business Battles are paying out twice as much cash and RP. Considering that some special cargo can sell for up to $150,000, players stand to make a ton of cash from completing these missions regularly.

Freebies And Discounts

If you're looking to enhance your character's style in GTA Online, the game is giving away some suave clothes this week. Players can nab some Navy Pinstripe Pajamas and a Navy Pinstripe Smoking Jacket for free when they log in. If you're at or over rank 100, you'll also get the Blue Check Smoking Jacket.

If you want to strut your new look at the Diamond Resort and Casino, you can also drink as much as you want. For the next week, everything at the resort's bar is on the house. While you're at it, spin the casino's lucky wheel for a chance to win an Overflod Entity XXR hypercar.

If you've got a bit of cash to burn, this week has a ton of great discounts to take advantage of. Here's what you can get this week: