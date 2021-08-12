Latest GTA Online Update Pits Players Against The Lost MC

Another update has been released for GTA Online, and while players can still expect some new cars to buy, PvE fans are also getting something today. A new robbery, available now, is exclusive to LS Car Meet members and has them attack the Lost MC's meth empire is now available.

This week's GTA Online update was shared via the Rockstar Newswire, but its most important details can be found down below.

New week, new wheels

The Emperor Vectre, Pfister Growler, and Dinka Jester RR

Car enthusiasts are getting their fill of new rides this week in GTA Online. As of today, all players can purchase the brand-new Emperor Vectre supercar. However, LS Car Meet members who want to try it out first can do so on the test track, along with the unreleased Pfister Growler and the Dinka Jester RR.

Players who feel like testing their luck can also stop by the Diamond Casino & Resort's lucky wheel this week for a chance to win a Lampadati Michelli GT.

Muscle in on the Lost MC

Players can face down the Lost MC in GTA Online's latest Contract robbery

Players will have to earn the cash to buy new cars somehow, and this week they can try their hand at fighting a bloodthirsty motorcycle gang. The Lost Contract can now be taken by LS Car Meet members at their Auto Shop. The contract will have players spy on the gang, steal their precious meth, and take their operation out for a sweet payday.

Race your way to fortune

Players will earn twice the cash and XP in pursuit races this week

For those who aren't keen on playing against NPCs, there are options for earning their pay by beating other players in GTA Online this week too. Pursuit races will earn LS Car Meet Members twice the usual cash and XP this week. All players will reap the same rewards after a game of Siege Mentality as well.

Discounts on high-rises and vehicles

The RO-86 Alkonost is 30% off this week

Every week, Rockstar gives players a chance to pick up some of GTA Online's high-end content for cheap. Here's what's available this week:

Executive Offices - 50% off

Lampadati Tigo - 30% off

Mammoth Squaddie - 30% off

RO-86 Alkonost - 30% off

Vapid Ellie - 40% off

Grotti Itali GTO - 40% off

GTA Online players might also notice that modders aren't making them randomly explode anymore. That's thanks to GTA V publisher Take-Two Interactive, which has recently taken down a popular GTA Online and Red Dead Online mod menu.