Latest GTA Online Update Adds A New Version Of The Comet

Following the Los Santos Tuners update, Rockstar is keeping GTA Online's focus on cars. The game's latest weekly update rewards players for being part of the LS Car Meet and participating in its races. Of course, some new vehicles have also been added to the game, including a new and improved version of the franchise's iconic Comet.

This week's update was revealed on the Rockstar Newswire, but you can find it detailed down below.

Rewards For Car Meet Members

Being part of the latest addition to GTA Online, the LS Car Meet, is paying off this week. Any members who compete in a Sprint race will earn themselves twice the usual cash and XP, regardless of how they place. Members who managed to win five races will also earn themselves a new vehicle, the Vulcar Warrener HKR.

Players in the club will also be rewarded with some new cosmetics this week. Anyone who visits the LS Car Meet will get an LS Customs varsity jacket and receive the Fukaru Race livery for the Vapid Dominator ASP.

Finishing the Daily Vehicle List in your Auto Shop this week will also earn players a Street Crimes Color Gangs t-shirt. For those looking to make money though, reach Car Meet Membership rank 10 for an easy $250,000. Players can also complete any Contract Finale before August 5 for an extra $200,000.

Catch A New Ride

Anyone looking to spice up their drives around Los Santos, a new version of a classic GTA vehicle has just been launched. The Comet S2 improves on the original, which debuted in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, with higher top speeds and acceleration. The Comet S2 can currently be purchased from Legendary Motorsport.

Likewise, another new car is heading to GTA Online soon: the Vapid Dominator ASP, although Rockstar hasn't released any details on it yet.

Discounts

Here's what players can pick up around the world of GTA Online for cheap this week.