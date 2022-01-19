Latest Fortnite Leaks Include Green Goblin, Hawkeye, and Arcane Skins

With Fortnite, almost everything leaks, but not usually at such a rate as we've been seeing lately. A trio of high-profile crossovers appear set to come to Fortnite, with at least some of them arriving perhaps as soon as this week. The leaks credibly point to Marvel's Green Goblin and Hawkeye, as well as Riot's Arcane, all arriving in the Item Shop this month. Here's a breakdown of each leaked crossover.

Fortnite Vi Skin - Arcane crossover returns

late last year, Fortnite's Jinx skin marked the debut of a Riot Games character appearing in a non-Riot game, and now we're already getting another character from the Riot and Netflix production, Arcane. This time, it looks like Vi will be joining the fray, according to credible leaks that have gone so far as to show off the character in-game.

Vi is Jinx's sister on the breakout Netflix animated series, Arcane, which takes place in the world of League of Legends. There's no known release date yet, but these sort of in-game leaks typically imply an imminent release--within the next week or two at most.

Fortnite Hawkeye skins

Also accidentally revealed was a trio of Marvel characters, including two heroes straight out of the Disney+ catalog. Since it seems like every Marvel launch now includes a Fortnite collaboration, it may have seemed odd when Hawkeye debuted on Disney+ without a such a crossover. As it turns out, the Hawkeye crossover is on the way after all.

Fortnite x Hawkeye collab skins (Clint & Kate) are currently in the files, the collab will happen in the next 2 weeks! pic.twitter.com/II7lwx1Osr — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 18, 2022

The leak is said to include both versions of Hawkeye, Clint and Kate, and will include accessories for each. Though it's not yet been confirmed, we can presume a bundle featuring both heroes will be sold in the Item Shop too. The characters will be modeled after their MCU counterparts, marking only the fourth and fifth characters in Fortnite to be designed that way (Venom, Spider-Man No Way Home, MJ), even as the full list of every Fortnite Marvel skin so far is much longer.

Fortnite Green Goblin skin

The last leak prematurely revealed Green Goblin, Spider-Man's most fearsome foe. Though this version brings more of a comic book than the beloved Willem Dafoe rendition, it should come as no surprise that Green Goblin is arriving in some form, especially considering his image is currently featured in an Easter egg on the Fortnite island.

Each new content update of Fortnite opens the door for dataminers to try and pick apart the game's files and find new surprises like these, and once we see them in-game, as we have here, they are all but confirmed. Look for these characters to debut at different times over the next two weeks.