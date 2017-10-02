Latest Code Vein Screenshots Show Off New Characters And Weapons

Bandai Namco has shared some new screenshots of Code Vein, the upcoming vampire action-RPG for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The new images provide a look at some of the weapons your Revenant will be able to wield in the game, as well as two more possible companions who can accompany you on your journey.

Like Dark Souls, Code Vein is a grim adventure with a heavy emphasis on combat, but one of the major differences between the two series is its companion system. Players are able to enlist the help of another NPC character from the Vein, the hidden society where the other remaining Revenants reside. The two most recent ones we've gotten a look at are Jack Rutherford and Eva Roux. According to Siliconera, the two characters both have a "twisted past" and will team up with you "during some special events."

In addition to that, the new batch of screenshots shows off a range of weapons you'll be able to equip during the adventure, including a sword, bayonet, halberd, and hammer. Each weapon type is either one- or two-handed and has different characteristics such as speed, strength, range, "side effects," and animations. You can take a look at some of them below.

Finally, Bandai Namco shared screenshots of an intimidating enemy known as the Queen's Knight, who appears toward the end of Code Vein's Tokyo Game Show trailer (embedded above). The Queen's Knight is a towering humanoid character equipped with a shield, spear, and two sickle-like weapons on its back. When his health drops, he becomes more aggressive and can change phases according to Siliconera.

Code Vein is slated to release in early 2018. We recently learned that it will not have an easier difficulty setting; instead, players will be able to freely change their character's stats during the course of the game to adapt to new challenges.