Latest Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare DLC Out Now On PS4

If you've been looking for a reason to jump back into Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, the game's latest DLC, the Absolution map pack, is now available on PS4. It adds a new Zombies experience and a handful of new multiplayer maps.

Headlining the pack is a new Zombies map, called "Attack of the Radioactive Thing." It's the next installment in Infinite Warfare's Zombies story, and it is designed to evoke 1950s-era horror movies. As Activision describes, "Players will fight against a new array of zombie enemies across a ravaged beach town where a government science experiment has transformed the residents into flesh-devouring zombies and introduced a new biological menace into the city." The map features new weapons and traps, and its characters are voiced by an array of actors, like Ike Barinholtz (Neighbors, Suicide Squad) and Cassandra Peterson (Elvira: Mistress of the Dark).

In addition, Absolution contains four new multiplayer maps. Bermuda, as the name suggests, is a beach environment, and fights take place in a shanty town and a crashed ship. Permafrost is "set within the chill of a frozen city skyline," and it features a train station, a "hobo village," and a destroyed theater. Fore features a sprawling mini-golf course with "magical forests, giant creamsicles, and elevated castle walls." Finally, Ember is a remake of Modern Warfare 3's Resistance map, and it features "lava, gallows, and a torture room."

Absolution is available for $15 on PlayStation Network, but it's also included in the $50 season pass. There's no word yet on when exactly the pack will come to Xbox One and PC, although DLC generally launches on the other platforms about a month after the PS4 release.

In other news, Activision is holding a big Call of Duty summer event this month. Infinite Warfare, Black Ops 3, and Modern Warfare Remastered players can get some free stuff and check out new game modes. You can read more about it here.