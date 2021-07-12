Latest Assassin's Creed Valhalla Hotfix Available Now, Reduces Mastery Mission Difficulty

Ubisoft has released a hotfix for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, addressing issues with the scoring in the Trial of the Wolf: Odin Mine Hideout mastery challenge. This is the second hotfix to come after Title Update 1.2.2 added the new mastery challenges to the game, the first of which fixed some lingering crashing issues caused by the update.

The specific change the hotfix makes is to "reduce the scoring associated with each action required to achieve Gold in the Trial of the Wolf: Odin Mine Hideout." This change makes it easier to achieve gold in the challenge, as players were having issues with some of the guards killing each other, making it extremely difficult to get enough kills to get gold.

We deployed a hotfix to reduce the scoring associated with each action required to achieve Gold in the Trial of the Wolf: Odin Mine Hideout. — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) July 9, 2021

Ubisoft said back in April that the team would be extending the development time on each title update in order for them to go through more testing and refinement.

"Our community is at the heart of everything we do, and we always strive to provide you with great experiences," Ubisoft explained in April. "That said, we recognize that some of our recent title updates may not have met your expectations or been up to our standards."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's second DLC expansion, The Siege of Paris, will bring back Black Box Missions Assassin's Creed Unity and Syndicate when it releases later this summer.