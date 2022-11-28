Last Of Us Star Troy Baker Reveals The Marvel Character He Wants To Play

Troy Baker, a prolific voice actor perhaps best known for his role as Joel in The Last of Us, has revealed which famous character he'd like to portray next in a video game.

Baker said during Milan Games Week recently that he would jump at the chance to play Matt Murdock, AKA Daredevil, in an upcoming game. That, or he would like to direct a Daredevil game.

"I am a huge Daredevil fan," Baker said (via IGN). "What Charlie Cox did for the show was amazing, and I had the opportunity to talk to him about it, and I told him what his performance of Daredevil meant. I want to either A) play Matt Murdock in a game, or I want to direct the game."

Part of the reason why Baker is so drawn to playing Daredevil is because the character is blind.

"The reason why we play games is because that character can do something that I can't. What does that game look like when I can do something that the character can't? That is what really intrigues me about making that game, and it would be a big challenge for me as an actor, to be able to play someone who was not sighted," he said. "I've already played Batman, now I just need to play Daredevil; we'll see."

There are no Daredevil games in the works that have been announced. The character has appeared in a number of video games in the past, including his own movie tie-in game, Daredevil, in 2003.

As for Baker, he'll appear next in the video game Fort Solis alongside Red Dead Redemption II's Roger Clark. Baker will also play a role in HBO's The Last of Us TV series, which airs in 2023, though he is not playing Joel.