Last Of Us PS5 Remake Is Not A Cash Grab, Dev Says

A developer working on The Last of Us Part 1 for PlayStation 5 has reacted to criticisms of the game and particularly how some are viewing it as a "cash grab."

Reacting to the debate and discussion on Twitter, cinematic animator Robert Morrison said, "Actually, it's the most meticulously built and crafted project that I have ever seen or been a part of in my entire career."

Morrison added that developers who worked on The Last of Us Part 1 have done so with the "highest level of care and attention to detail possible."

“It’s just a cash grab”

Actually it’s the most meticulously built and crafted project that I have ever seen or been a part of in my entire career. The highest level of care and attention to detail possible. pic.twitter.com/csjZ3kZMyG — Robert Morrison (@RobertAnim8er) July 10, 2022

Morrison also reacted to how The Last of Us Part 1 is priced at $70, which is more than some might have expected. The developer said, "The price of the game is out my control and worth is subjective to each individual."

"You can decide for yourself if you want it or not. All I’m saying is I am in awe of the work that an amazing group of people did on the project. A tremendous amount of passion was put into it," Morrison added.

Morrison worked on The Last of Us Part 1 at PlayStation Studios Visual Arts as a cinematic animator. Morrison now works at Days Gone studio Sony Bend as a senior staff animator.

The Last of Us Part 1 launches September 2 for PS5, with a PC edition coming at a later date. The game will be playable in 4K at 60fps, and overall, it has been "rebuilt from the ground up for PlayStation 5." In addition to the base game, the remake comes with the Left Behind prequel DLC.

Beyond the remake, Naughty Dog is making a Last of Us standalone multiplayer game. Very little is known about the project, but more details are expected in 2023.