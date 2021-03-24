Disney+ Price Destiny 2 Proving Ground Strike Fortnite Literature Samples Fortnite Tame Boars Monster Hunter Rise Review In Progress Valheim Patch Notes

Last Of Us Part 2 Easter Egg Spotted In Uncharted 4

An Uncharted 4 player found a pill bottle belonging to a pharmacy in The Last of Us Part II.

By on

Comments

Although they take place in separate universes, it appears a small Easter egg has been found connecting two of Naughty Dog's most recent games: The Last of Us Part II and Uncharted 4: A Thief's End.

Reddit user kheinrichs547 shared an Uncharted 4 screenshot of a hand holding a pill bottle from Weston's Pharmacy, the same in The Last of Us Part II.

In the post's comments, users point out that Weston's Pharmacy was also referenced in the original The Last of Us and its Left Behind DLC. Players can visit the pharmacy toward the end of The Last of Us Part II's Seraphites chapte. It also appears in Left Behind inside the Colorado Mountain Plaza Ellie and Riley explore.

This is the latest Easter egg spotted in the 2016 title. One of the more prominent onesEaster eggs was of Nathan Drake playing an emulated version of Crash Bandicoot.

In other Naughty Dog-related news, a recent job listing suggests that the studio's next multiplayer project has some connection to live service elements.

Click To Unmute
  1. 7 Best Resident Evil Villain Transformations
  2. Bloodborne Speedrunner Reacts To Viral Reddit Clips
  3. 25 Years Of Resident Evil
  4. 5 New Things We Learned About New Pokémon Snap
  5. 14 Minutes of Magic: Legends Open Beta Gameplay
  6. Best Fortnite Clips of the Week
  7. Rick and Morty: The Jerry-est Moments Ever! (Seasons 1-4)
  8. Magic: Legends Open Beta Launch Trailer
  9. Rocket League - Llama-Rama 2021 Trailer
  10. Killing Floor 2: Dystopian Devastation Launch Trailer
  11. World's End Club - Nintendo Switch Gameplay Trailer
  12. Monster Hunter Rise Review In Progress

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Why The Last Of Us' Story Still Resonates 7 Years Later

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

The Last of Us Part II
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)