Last Of Us Part 2 Easter Egg Spotted In Uncharted 4

Although they take place in separate universes, it appears a small Easter egg has been found connecting two of Naughty Dog's most recent games: The Last of Us Part II and Uncharted 4: A Thief's End.

Reddit user kheinrichs547 shared an Uncharted 4 screenshot of a hand holding a pill bottle from Weston's Pharmacy, the same in The Last of Us Part II.

In the post's comments, users point out that Weston's Pharmacy was also referenced in the original The Last of Us and its Left Behind DLC. Players can visit the pharmacy toward the end of The Last of Us Part II's Seraphites chapte. It also appears in Left Behind inside the Colorado Mountain Plaza Ellie and Riley explore.

This is the latest Easter egg spotted in the 2016 title. One of the more prominent onesEaster eggs was of Nathan Drake playing an emulated version of Crash Bandicoot.

In other Naughty Dog-related news, a recent job listing suggests that the studio's next multiplayer project has some connection to live service elements.