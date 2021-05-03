Last Of Us Fan-Made Film Boasts Impressive Production And Cinematography

There's been a steady stream of news over the last few years about an in-progress TV adaptation of The Last of Us series, but as far as we know they are still a long time from release. In the interim, a group of fans have taken it upon themselves to make their own short film depicting the characters from the games, and it turned out really well!

Created by filmmaker Tommy Jackson, The Last of Us: Ellie's Revenge depicts Ellie on a quest for vengeance for the death of Joel. The film features impressive cinematography and production, especially for a fan film, and it succeeds in capturing the brutality and despair of the games' post-apocalyptic world.

According to the filmmaker's description, Ellie's Revenge had a budget of $10,000 and featured a cast and crew of nearly 20 people. As a warning, the film can get pretty gruesome and violent at times, as you might expect for an adaptation of this series.

As for the official Last of Us HBO series, executive producer Neil Druckmann--who is also the creative director on both games--has said that the TV show will not perfectly follow the plot of the first game. The length of the game allows for the show's creators to take some license with the plot, and Druckmann has said his favorite episodes of the Last of Us HBO series explore brand-new territory. While we still don't know when the show will be released, we do know that it will feature Game of Thrones actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, respectively.