Last Of Us Actor Troy Baker Cancels NFT Plans

Prolific voice actor Troy Baker has announced he is ending his partnership with an NFT company following plenty of vocal feedback about the project. Baker, known for his roles as Joel from The Last of Us and Sam in Uncharted, said on Twitter that he will no longer work with the VoiceVerseNFT company, after initially announcing plans to do so earlier this month.

"Thank you all for your feedback and patience. After careful consideration, I've decided to not continue the partnership with VoiceVerseNFT. Intentions aside, I've heard you and apologize for accusing anyone of 'hating' just by simply disagreeing with me," Baker said.

In his initial announcement, Baker said he was working with VoiceVerseNFT to "explore ways where together we might bring new tools to new creators to make new things, and allow everyone a chance to own and invest in the IPs they create."

Baker's decision to partner with VoiceVerse generated a lot of discussion online, with many criticizing the move and the tone of Baker's announcement. "You can hate. Or you can create. What'll it be?" he wrote in his announcement, later acknowledging that this was "a bit antagonistic."

VoiceVerse's plan is to create "voice NFTs" that allow people to obtain the voice of someone to use in the metaverse, as one example.

"Imagine being able to talk in the voice of the character you are playing as in a multiplayer game! Imagine the next level of immersive experience!" the company said.

In its own statement, VoiceVerse said, "We have mutually decided to end our relationship with Troy Baker." But the company is still pushing ahead, saying it will "double down" on its plans.

While Baker might have dropped out of VoiceVerse, the company has other high-profile clients, including comedian Andy Milonakis.