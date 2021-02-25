Last Of Us Actor On Who He Thinks Should Play Tommy In The HBO Show

Actor Jeffrey Pierce, who played Tommy in The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II, has revealed his top pick for who should play the character in HBO's upcoming adaptation.

He said on Twitter (via GamesRadar) that he would like to see Gael Garcia Bernal play Tommy, who is Joel's younger brother. Pierce also said he would be interested to see HBO cast a woman to play Tommy.

Bernal played a major recurring role on Amazon's Mozart in the Jungle, while he also appeared in Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu's 2006 movie Babel. Additionally, Bernal is known for voicing Hector in the Pixar movie Coco.

I auditioned for Joel, but Troy Baker walked in and WAS Joel. :) @Neil_Druckmann kept me in mind when they got to Tommy and offered it to me. Rest is history. Gael Garcia Bernal, assuming they go Latino. Or a Latina woman. And I mean that 100% sincerely. Aunt "Tommy" Tomasina. ;) — Jeffrey Pierce (@pierce_jeffrey) February 24, 2021

Pierce also revealed that he auditioned for the main character of The Last of Us, Joel. This role eventually went to Troy Baker, and Pierce said that was a good casting decision. Though he missed out on playing Joel, Naughty Dog kept him in mind for another role, and that's how he was cast as Tommy for the first game and the sequel.

HBO's Last of Us TV show recently made headlines after casting its two lead roles. The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal will play Joel, with Game of Thrones' Bella Ramsey taking on the role of Ellie.

Craig Mazin, who wrote The Hangover sequels and HBO's Chernobyl, is writing The Last of Us TV show with game director Neil Druckmann. HBO apparently has a high degree of confidence in the show, as the network picked up the show for an entire season and not just a pilot.

Kantemir Balagov has been hired to direct the series, making his debut as a director for TV.