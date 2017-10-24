Last Free Pikachu For Pokemon Sun And Moon Available Now For A Limited Time

Pokemon Sun and Moon players who have yet to add Ash's Pikachu to their team have one last chance to claim the special Electric-type mouse. The Pokemon Company is distributing the last of its six free Pikachu from now until October 30, this one wearing Ash's cap from the Alola region.

As before, the Alola cap Pikachu has a Hardy nature and comes with its exclusive Z-Crystal, Pikashunium Z, which allows it to use the 10,000,000 Volt Thunderbolt Z-Move once per battle. It also knows the following four attacks:

Thunderbolt

Quick Attack

Iron Tail

Electro Ball

Alola cap Pikachu is the final free Pikachu that The Pokemon Company is giving away to commemorate the Pokemon series' 20th anniversary film, Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You. Each of the six Pikachu has sported a different cap based on the hats Ash has worn throughout the anime series and comes with a slightly different moveset.

To receive your free Pikachu, select Mystery Gift from Pokemon Sun or Moon's main menu and select the option to receive your gift via code/password. Enter the code PIKACHU20 and you'll be able to pick the Pokemon up from the deliveryman waiting inside any Pokemon Center. However, you can only redeem this code once, so if you already used it to receive any of the previous five Pikachu, you won't be able to use it again.

Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You will receive a limited theatrical run in international markets next month, on November 5-6. You can find venues and purchase tickets for the film through Fathom Events. Sun and Moon players can also pick up a free download code for a shiny Silvally for a limited time from GameStop stores. Be sure to check up our roundup for all the other free Pokemon and items Sun and Moon players can get right now.