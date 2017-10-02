Last Day To Get September's Free PS Plus Games For PS4, PS3, Vita

Sony will soon introduce the next month's lineup of free PlayStation Plus games. That makes today your last chance to claim any September PS Plus freebies that you haven't already added to your library on PS4, PS3, and Vita.

Six games in all will return to their regular price tomorrow, October 3. That includes a total of four games on PS4, such as Infamous: Second Son and Hatoful Boyfriend. As always, claiming these games will allow you to play them for as long as you remain a PS Plus subscriber. Depending on your region, you may have a slightly different list of freebies--North America got Strike Vector Ex, while Europe got Child of Light.

A few current PS Plus offers will extend beyond October 3; PSVR game RIGS is free for another month, while a bonus DLC pack for MMO Neverwinter sticks around until October 16. Another game, That's You, is free until October 24.

October's free PS Plus games will replace these titles on October 3. It's a month headlined by Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, which is about as good of a game as you can ever expect to get for free through Plus. Thanks to Cross-Buy, PS4 owners will again receive a total of four games during the month including The Phantom Pain and Amnesia Collection.

September 2017 Free PlayStation Plus Games

PS4

Child of Light (Europe only)

Hatoful Boyfriend

Infamous: Second Son

Strike Vector Ex (North America only)

We Are Doomed

PS3

Handball 16

Truck Racer

Vita