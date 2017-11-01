Last Day For Pokemon Go Halloween 2017 Event

Halloween may have ended, but Pokemon Go players still have a few more hours to take part in this year's Halloween event. The in-game event concludes on November 2 at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET / 9 PM BST, making this your last day to more easily find Ghost Pokemon and earn bonuses.

In addition to increased spawns for "spooky" Pokemon like Gastly, Houndour, Misdreavus, and Cubone, this year's Halloween event introduced a handful of Gen 3 Pokemon to the popular mobile game, including Sableye, Duskull, and Banette. According to developer Niantic, "The rest of the Pokemon first seen in the Pokemon Ruby and Pokemon Sapphire video games will gradually arrive starting as early as December." Players also have a chance to catch a special Pikachu wearing a witch's hat during the Halloween event.

On top of that, this year's Halloween event offers a number of bonuses to earn. Catching, hatching, and transferring Pokemon will net you double Candy, while special boxes that include "items such as Raid Passes and Super Incubators" can be purchased from the in-game shop. Niantic has also added a special Mimikyu Disguise Hat for players' avatars to wear.

Today also marks the day the three Legendary dogs--Entei, Raikou, and Suicune--rotate to their final region, where they'll be available until November 30. Meanwhile, the Pokemon series' next traditional installments, Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, release for 3DS on November 17. Developer Game Freak recently explained why the two titles aren't coming to Nintendo Switch and which version is best for players.