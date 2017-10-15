Last Chance To Pick Up These Xbox Games With Gold Titles

It's only halfway through October, but two Games with Gold titles are on their way out. Today will be your last chance to pick them up for the low, low price of free.

Supernatural adventure game Oxenfree for Xbox One and platformer Rayman 3 HD for Xbox 360 are heading out of rotation. Gone Home will remain free for the remainder of the month, and starting tomorrow, The Turing Test and Medal of Honor: Airborne will be up for grabs.

October 2017 Games With Gold Lineup

Xbox One

Gone Home (October 1-31)

The Turing Test (October 16-November 15)

Oxenfree (September 16-October 15)

Xbox 360

Rayman 3 HD (October 1-15)

Medal of Honor: Airborne (October 16-31)

For more details on this month's Games with Gold selection, head on over to our story here. For even more Xbox news, check out our hub.