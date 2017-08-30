Last Chance To Get These Free Xbox One And Xbox 360 Games

It is the last day of August, which means now is your final chance to pick up some of August 2017's free Games With Gold titles before they return to their normal prices.

On Xbox One, the adorable-looking first-person game Slime Rancher will end its run as a freebie at midnight. Switching to Xbox 360, the third-persons hooter Red Faction: Armageddon is free until the end of the day.

Also worth noting is that another one of August 2017's Xbox One Games With Gold titles, Trials Fusion, will continue to be free until September.

Starting on September 1, a new set of freebies will be available in the Games With Gold program. These include Forza 5: Game of the Year Edition on Xbox One and Hydro Thunder Hurricane for Xbox 360.

In related news, Microsoft has announced the latest set of weekly deals--you can see some of the best offers here.

August 2017 Games With Gold

Xbox One

Slime Rancher (August 1-31)

Trials Fusion (August 16-September 15)

Xbox 360