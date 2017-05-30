Last Chance To Get These Free Xbox One And Xbox 360 Games

It is the last day of the month, so now is your last chance to pick up some of May 2017's free Games With Gold titles before they return to their normal prices tomorrow.

On Xbox One, Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams -- Director's Cut is free, while now is your last chance to get Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga at the price of $0.00 on Xbox 360. Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris will continue to be free on Xbox One until June 15.

Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga plays on Xbox One with backwards compatibility

Starting on June 1, a new set of freebies will be available in the Games With Gold program, including Speedrunners (Xbox One) and Assassin's Creed III (Xbox 360). You can see June's Games With Gold lineup here.

In other Xbox news, this week's lineup of Deals With Gold have been announced. There are discounts available on games like Rainbow Six: Siege, The Division, FIFA 17, Overwatch, and Ghost Recon: Wildlands, among others--here's a roundup of some of the best offers.

May 2017 Games With Gold Lineup

Xbox One

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams - Director's Cut (May 1-31)

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris (May 16-June 15)

Xbox 360