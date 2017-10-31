Last Chance To Get These Free Xbox One And 360 Games With Gold

It's the end of October, and, among other things, that means now is your last chance to pick up some of the month's 2017's free Games With Gold titles before they return to their normal price points. On Xbox One, the freebies include the adventure game Gone Home and the first-person puzzle game The Turing Test.

And on Xbox 360, 2007's first-person shooter Medal of Honor: Airborne is free for the next 24 hours. Note that this game plays on Xbox One through backwards compatibility. The Turing Test is free through November 15, but the rest are only free until the end of the day on October 31, so be sure to grab them now.

On November 1, a new set of free titles will pop up, including the excellent racing game TrackMania Turbo on Xbox One and Nights Into Dreams for Xbox 360. You can see the full lineup of November 2017 Games With Gold titles for the exact schedule.

October 2017 Games With Gold Lineup

Xbox One

Xbox 360