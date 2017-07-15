Last Chance To Get These Free Xbox Games With Gold Titles

Xbox Live Gold subscribers wanting to claim Watch Dogs on Xbox One and Kane & Lynch 2 for Xbox 360 for free will need to do so quickly, as the games will no longer be available as part of the Games with Gold promotion after today. The other Xbox One freebie, Ubisoft's Grow Up, will continue to be available until July 31.

Replacing Watch Dogs on Xbox One is Runbow, which will be available from July 16 - August 15. For Xbox 360, Kane & Lynch 2 is being swapped out for Lego Pirates of the Caribbean, which will be free from July 16 - July 31.

You can use the links below to grab the current Games with Gold games.

Xbox One

Xbox 360