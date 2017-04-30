Last Chance To Get These Free Xbox Games With Gold Titles

It's the last day of the month, making this your final opportunity to claim some of April's free Games With Gold titles.

Today is the last day for Xbox Live Gold subscribers to claim two different games. On Xbox One, Ryse: Son of Rome will return to its regular price tomorrow, while the same is true for Xbox 360 game Assassin's Creed: Revelations. The latter is also playable on Xbox One through backwards compatibility.

Another of April's freebies that's now available, The Walking Dead: Season Two, will remain free for the first half of May. You can grab all of the current free games through the links at the bottom of this post.

The first of May's free Games With Gold titles will arrive tomorrow. Those include Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II.

