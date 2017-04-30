Last Chance to Get These Free PS4, PS3, And PS Vita Games
Grab these games now before they return to their normal prices.
It's almost May (or it already is, depending on where you live), so time is running out to pick up April's free PlayStation Plus games.
On PS4, it's your last chance to grab Drawn to Death (which was only just released in April) and Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime. Thanks to Cross-Buy, PS4 users have a total of four games this month, as both of the Vita games--10 Second Ninja and Curses 'n Chaos--are playable on both systems.
You can see the full rundown for April 2017's free PS Plus games below. You need to have an active subscription to PS Plus to continue playing the games.
May's freebies (see them all here) arrive on May 2, so you have basically another full day to pick up April's titles before they return to their normal prices.
April 2017 PlayStation Plus Lineup
PS4
- 10 Second Ninja
- Curses 'n Chaos
- Drawn to Death
- Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
PS3
- Invizimals: the Lost Kingdom, PS3
- Alien Rage: Extended Edition, PS3
Vita
- 10 Second Ninja
- Curses 'n Chaos
