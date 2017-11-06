Last Chance To Get October's Free PS Plus Games For PS4, PS3, And Vita

November's lineup of free PlayStation Plus games arrives tomorrow, November 7. That makes today your final opportunity to add October's batch of free titles to your PS4, PS3, or Vita library before they return to their regular price.

PS Plus subscribers can download a total of six games for free across all three of Sony's consoles. On PS4, the lineup is headlined by Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, the final Metal Gear Solid title helmed by series creator Hideo Kojima. Additionally, PS4 owners can download Amnesia Collection, which includes both Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs. A bonus title, the PSVR game RIGS, is also available for free until tomorrow.

Vita's October lineup consists of two titles, Hue and Sky Force Anniversary, both of which can also be downloaded on PS4 thanks to Cross-Buy. The latter is also available on PS3 via Cross-Buy. The PS3 selection is rounded out by Hustle Kings and Monster Jam Battlegrounds.

All of the aforementioned games return to their regular price tomorrow, when they'll be replaced by November's lineup of free PS Plus games. That batch also consists of six titles and includes Worms Battlegrounds, Bound, and R-Type Dimensions, as well as the extra freebie Until Dawn: Rush of Blood, the latter of which will be available for a longer-than-usual period of time. You can grab October's free PS Plus games if you haven't already from the links below.

October 2017 Free PlayStation Plus Games

PS4

PS3

Vita

    Load Comments (1)