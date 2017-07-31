Last Chance To Get July's Free PS Plus Games For PS4/PS3/Vita

August is just hours away, meaning time is running out to claim the PlayStation Plus games for July. Today marks the last chance for Plus subscribers to add six games to their library for free.

Those six games are split between PS4, PS3, and Vita, although thanks to Cross-Buy, PS4 owners can get a total of three games: Until Dawn, Telltale's Game of Thrones, and Don't Die, Mr. Robot. PS3 owners get Darkstalkers Resurrection and Tokyo Jungle, while Vita owners also get Don't Die, Mr. Robot, in addition to Element4l.

These aren't the only freebies available to Plus members right now, as a booster pack for Orcs Must Die: Unchained can be had until August 18. Additionally, Playlink mobile game That's You is free for Plus members until October 24.

You can grab the free Plus games through the PlayStation Store links below. The PlayStation Store updates tomorrow, August 1, with August's new Plus freebies, including Just Cause 3 and Downwell.

PS4

PS3

Vita