Last Chance To Get July's Free Games With Gold For Xbox One/360

It's the end of the month, and that means Xbox Live Gold subscribers will soon have a new slate of free games to download. Today marks the last opportunity to grab part of the existing lineup of freebies.

While it's already too late to grab one of the month's Xbox 360 games, three of July's free games are still available for Gold members to claim. On Xbox One, you can grab Grow Up and Runbow right now; the latter will remain free until August 15. And on Xbox 360, Lego Pirates of the Caribbean is free through the end of today. Like all Xbox 360 games offered through Games With Gold these days, it's playable on Xbox One through backwards compatibility.

You can grab all three games through the Xbox Store links at the bottom of this story. The first of August's Games With Gold freebies are set to arrive tomorrow, August 1, and include Slime Rancher and Bayonetta. The former makes its Xbox One debut tomorrow, allowing you to pick it up for free right out of the gate.

Xbox One

Xbox 360