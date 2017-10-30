Last Chance To Get Free Pokemon Sun And Moon Mega Stones

The Mega Stone giveaways for Pokemon Sun and Moon are coming to an end soon. Today is the last day players can receive the rare items for free via the games' Mystery Gift feature.

The Mega Stone distributions end on October 31, giving players only a few more hours to claim them. There are six batches of Mega Stones available, each of which contains four to five of the items. Unlike some other Mega Stones, the ones The Pokemon Company is giving away aren't available normally in Sun and Moon, so you'll want to get them as soon as you can, if you haven't already done so. You can find the full list of codes and the Mega Stones each batch contains below.

INTIMIDATE

Mawilite

Beedrillite

Audinite

Medichamite

AZUL

Pidgeotite

Steelixite

Heracronite

Houndoominite

MATSUBUSA

Sceptilite

Blazikenite

Swampertite

Cameruptite

Banettite

SABLEVOLANT

Tyranitarite

Abomasite

Manectite

Aggronite

POYONG

Galladite

Gardevoirite

Lopunnite

Diancite

DRACHE

Ampharosite

Altarianite

Latiosite

Latiasite

To receive the Mega Stones, select Mystery Gift from Sun and Moon's main menu and choose the option to receive your gift using a code/password. Input the above codes, and you'll be able to pick up those Mega Stones from the deliveryman waiting inside any of the games' Pokemon Centers. The codes are universal, so they can be used regardless of what region your game is.

There are still a few distributions going on for Sun and Moon before their follow-ups, Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, release for 3DS on November 17. Right now, players can pick up a free download code for a rare shiny Silvally from GameStop stores until November 13. Today also marks the last day you can add the free Alola hat Pikachu to your team. Be sure to check out our roundup to see all of the free items and Pokemon that Sun and Moon players can get right now.