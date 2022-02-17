Last Chance To Get Amazon Prime Before Price Hike

As announced earlier this month, Amazon Prime is jumping in price from $119 to $139 per year. The price increase goes into effect tomorrow, February 18, so it's your last chance to subscribe to Prime at the $119 figure.

If you currently pay for Prime on a month-to-month basis, it would be wise to switch to an annual plan today. At the new monthly cost of $15, you'd be spending $180 per year on Prime--50% more than an annual plan at the current rate. Those who haven't been subscribed to Prime over the past 12 months can get their first 30 days for free. Current college students should consider subscribing to Prime today as well. The Prime Student membership is going up from $6.49 to $7.49 starting tomorrow.

Existing Prime members whose subscriptions are scheduled for renewal before March 25 will get another year of Prime at the $119 price.

While it's never fun when popular subscription services get pricier, Amazon Prime has a lot of value. In addition to free (and fast) shipping, you can stream movies and TV shows on Prime Video, get a handful of free PC games and loot through Prime Gaming, stream music, and more. The savings you get during Prime Day--a massive sale exclusive to Prime members--can make up for a chunk of the membership cost on its own.