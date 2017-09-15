Last Chance For These Xbox One And 360 Games With Gold Titles

We're halfway through September, and that means the Games With Gold selection is about to partially change. Today marks the last chance for Xbox Live Gold members to claim some of the free Xbox One and Xbox 360 games currently available to them.

A total of two games return to their regular price after today. On Xbox One, it's the last day to grab Trials Fusion, the physics-based platformer/racing game. On Xbox 360, it's another racing game, Hydro Thunder Hurricane. Thanks to backwards compatibility, Hydro Thunder can be played on Xbox One. Claiming the games will allow you to continue playing them for free even after they go back to their regular prices. You can hit the links below to add them to your library.

Tomorrow, September 16, brings with it two new additions to September's Games With Gold lineup. Battlefield 3 will be available for Xbox 360 and Xbox One owners, while those with the newer console can also grab Oxenfree. Forza 5 also remains free through the end of the month.

September 2017 Games With Gold

Xbox One

Xbox 360