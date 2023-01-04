Larvitar Stars In The First Pokemon Go Community Day Classic Of 2023

With the Community Day featuring Chespin slated to take place this weekend, Niantic has officially revealed details on the first Pokemon Go Community Day Classic of 2023, which will highlight the Rock Skin Pokemon, Larvitar.

The Pokemon Go Community Day Classic will take place June 21 from 2 PM to 5 PM local time. Larvitar will appear much more frequently during this time, and any Larvitar that are evolved to Pupitar and then to the final form Tyranitar during the event will know a special Fast Attack called Smack Down.

Larvitar will feature in January's Community Day Classic.

The event will also unlock extra bonuses for participating trainers, including Incense and Lure Module durations being increased to three hours, as well as triple experience whenever a Pokemon is caught.

Like previous events, a unique Special Research themed around Larvitar will be available for purchase in the Pokemon Go app. Tickets will cost $1, and completing the tasks will give players extra chances to catch Larvitar along with other bonuses.

