Lara Croft Rocks In New Tomb Raider Movie Reboot Image

The upcoming movie reboot of Tomb Raider finished production last month, and new details about the film have been revealed. They come via Entertainment Weekly, which also released a new image from the movie starring Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft. Check it out below:

Vikander spoke to EW about taking on this iconic role, and what would set her apart from both the Lara Croft of the games, as well as Angelina Jolie's previous movie portrayal. "She has all the fierce, tough, curious, intelligent traits," she said. "But we've stripped away all of her experience. She hasn't gone on an adventure just yet. She thought she was a stuck up businessperson living in the modern youth culture of suburban London, but then this whole box of information. This is the beginning.

"I have mostly done dramas and indie films [so far], but I don't know how many times I've watched big adventure films like Indiana Jones or The Mummy. I love to get embraced in all those big journeys, and to do an action role has always been a child's dream of mine."

The Oscar-winning actress also described how she felt seeing another iconic female action hero--Wonder Woman--make such an impact at the box office this summer. "I went to the cinema and saw Wonder Woman the other day," she explained. "It's a mixture of joy and sadness pouring over me, as I was thinking, 'Oh, my God, I haven't seen women onscreen like that.'

"I wondered how many stories there have there been throughout the years that haven’t been told. If Wonder Woman made such an impact, which it deserves to, then we need to use ten times as much force to make some change. It needs to happen."

The new Tomb Raider also stars Dominic West (The Wire) as Lara's father, Walton Goggins (Sons of Anarchy) as the villain, and Daniel Wu (Warcraft) as a ship captain who works with Lara on her adventure. The movie comes to theaters on March 16, 2018.

Last year, director Roar Uthaug lauded the 2013 reboot game and said the movie will try to do something similar. "I think making Lara Croft feel like a real human being, that's definitely something we want to bring to the big screen as well," he said. "I think we'll want to make people relate to Lara as a character. I'm hoping to bring some of my Norwegian sensibilities to the franchise."

This movie is not tied directly to the games, of which no new ones have been announced. A sequel to Rise of the Tomb Raider is likely, however, as the 2013 reboot has been described as part of a trilogy. A leak last year suggested the name of the third game is Shadow of the Tomb Raider.