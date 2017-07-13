Lara Croft Movie Actress Recalls An Intense-Sounding Filming Sequence

Next year's Tomb Raider movie starring Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft has finished shooting. The actress said spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the filming, and she mentioned one particularly intense-sounding sequence involving getting thrown into water.

"We have a lot of water sequences," Vikander said. "I spent my last two days of shooting in a tank and that was my 16th total day being fully drenched or submerged in the water. For one action scene, we used the London venue for Olympic rafting. They threw me down that river--with my hands tied--about 50 times. I didn't need to act, just react!"

Vikander taking on a blockbuster, action-heavy movie like Tomb Raider might have caught some by surprise, as she's been recently known for smaller films. But speaking to EW, the actress said she's passionate about trying new things.

"I'm emotionally drawn to something that's very different from what I've done before," she said. "Naturally that gives me an extra thrill. I have mostly done dramas and indie films in my career but I don't know how many times I've watched big adventure films like Indiana Jones or The Mummy. I love to get embraced in all those big journeys and to do an action role has always been a child's dream of mine."

Vikander won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for 2015's The Danish Girl.

The new Tomb Raider also stars Dominic West (The Wire) as Lara's father, Walton Goggins (Sons of Anarchy) as the villain, and Daniel Wu (Warcraft) as a ship captain who works with Lara on her adventure. The movie comes to theaters on March 16, 2018.

The film is directed by The Wave's Roar Uthaug. Like the 2013 reboot, the film will tell an origin story of sorts--you can see a new image here.

In Tomb Raider video game news, a new title called Shadow of the Tomb Raider is reportedly coming up to conclude the trilogy that started with the 2013 reboot.