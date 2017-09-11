Lara Croft Gets Ready To Fight In New Tomb Raider Movie Reboot Image

Lara Croft returns to the big screen next year, in the long-awaited movie reboot of Tomb Raider. A first trailer is expected soon, but while we wait for that, a new image has been released. It comes via and shows star Alicia Vikander in action as Lara. Check it out below:

Tomb Raider also stars Dominic West (The Wire) as Lara's father, Walton Goggins (Sons of Anarchy) as the villain, and Daniel Wu (Warcraft) as a ship captain who works with Lara on her adventure. It's directed by Roar Uthaug (The Wave) and hits theaters on March 16, 2018.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Vikander spoke about taking on the role of Lara Croft and what would set her apart from both the Lara of the games, as well as Angelina Jolie's previous movie portrayal. "She has all the fierce, tough, curious, intelligent traits," she said. "But we've stripped away all of her experience. She hasn't gone on an adventure just yet. She thought she was a stuck up businessperson living in the modern youth culture of suburban London, but then this whole box of information. This is the beginning."

Last year, Uthaug lauded the 2013 reboot game and said the movie will try to do something similar. "I think making Lara Croft feel like a real human being, that's definitely something we want to bring to the big screen as well," he said. "I think we'll want to make people relate to Lara as a character. I'm hoping to bring some of my Norwegian sensibilities to the franchise."

This movie is not tied directly to the games, of which no new ones have been announced. A sequel to Rise of the Tomb Raider is likely, however, as the 2013 reboot has been described as part of a trilogy. A leak last year suggested the name of the third game is Shadow of the Tomb Raider.