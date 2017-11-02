L.A. Noire Doesn’t Fit On Switch; Monster Hunter World Dev Talks Loot Boxes - GS News Roundup

GameSpot News with Jess McDonell and Edmond Tran is back again to bring you the most interesting video game news of the day! Does anyone actually read these things? Leave a comment if you actually read these things. I need to know.

Monster Hunter Devs Weigh In On Loot Boxes

It seems like it’s getting more difficult to find a game that doesn’t include loot boxes and randomised rewards these days. Capcom is taking Monster Hunter World to a variety of different directions, but it seems like loot boxes is one option they don’t want to explore. Find out why in the video!

Super Mario Odyssey Becomes Fastest Selling Mario Game Ever in US, Europe

I think we all instinctively knew that the new Mario game, Super Mario Odyssey, was going to be good. What’s surprising is just how many of us knew and acted on it...

L.A. Noire For Switch Won’t Fit On System Memory

Rockstar Games’ Australian-developed detective simulator is getting a re-release on current platforms real soon, but there’s a catch if you’re looking forward to playing it on Switch...

