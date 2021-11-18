Kung-Fu Brawler Sifu Is Coming Two Weeks Early

Sifu, the kung-fu brawler from the makers of Absolver, is releasing earlier than planned. Following a delay out of 2021 and into February 22, 2022, the game will now be released two weeks sooner, on February 8, instead.

Developer Slocap writes in the YouTube description of the trailer announcing the new date that the team has made good progress on getting Sifu ship-ready, and as a result will be releasing ahead of schedule. Slocap states that additional gameplay videos for the upcoming action game will be coming via official PlayStation channels soon.

Sifu's new release date moves the game away from some heavy-hitting games slated to release in late February. Sony's Horizon: Forbidden West arrives on PS4 and PS5 on February 18, while Elden Ring, From Software's heavily anticipated open-world RPG, is set to release on February 25 following a month-long delay. The new Saints Row reboot was also slated to release on February 25, but following Elden Ring's delay, will now release on August 23.

Sifu will have two versions to choose from, a $40 standard edition and a $50 deluxe edition, and will be available for PS4, PS5, and PC. Those who buy the deluxe edition will get a digital artbook, the game's soundtrack, and will be able to play the game 48 hours early.