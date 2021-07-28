Krispy Kreme Is Selling Next-Gen Xbox Donuts

Donuts and gaming don't often go hand in hand due to the fear of spreading all that sugar all over your controller, but at least you'll be able to dig into a next-generation guilty pleasure treat soon. Krispy Kreme in the UK is teaming up with Xbox and has revealed The Nexus Level Donut, a baked good consisting of injected brownie batter, green icing layered on top, and a white coating used to create the Xbox logo.

Is the donut better than an Xbox Series X console? Technically it is more ergonomic, has better sharing options, and is more edible than Microsoft's current hardware.

Welcome to the next generation

Introducing... The Nexus Level Doughnut

Introducing... The Nexus Level Doughnut

Coming Soon

Digging into a glazy day treat also comes with a few benefits, as buying a Choose Your Own Dozen selection at Krispy Kreme Stores or Sharer Dozen in grocery or services cabinets will unlock a free month of Game Pass Ultimate.

It's worth noting that the free month promotion is limited to one per customer, so buying a dozen boxes won't result in a year's worth of Game Pass. In addition to that, Xbox Series S consoles will be given away and Krispy Kreme has a few more surprise prizes in August.

Outside of the donut industry Xbox is having a busy couple of months. The Xbox Series family of consoles had the best dollar sales performance in June, while the software side of the company is focused on this week's console launch of Microsoft Flight Simulator and Psychonauts 2 in August.