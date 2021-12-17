Game Of The Year Halo Infinite Skull Locations Destiny Is Salty GTA The Contract PS5 Restock Xbox Series X Restock
Krampus Is Ruining CDL Scrims In Call Of Duty: Vanguard With The Festive Fervor Update

Krampus is causing havoc in the Call of Duty League for pros and amateur players.

By on

Comments

Call of Duty's Festive Fervor event is live in Vanguard and Warzone, bringing elves and Krampus as special events to terrorize players. Unfortunately, Krampus is indeed everywhere in Vanguard, which includes the private matches being used by professional esports players.

Krampus pops up in Vanguard matches as a random event, and he is said to be targeting whoever has the least impressive objective score. The creature will eliminate his victim with a finishing move if the targeted player can't kill him fast enough. Players are also reporting Krampus to be a bullet sponge, making it really hard to dump enough bullets into him before he attacks. This can be frustrating for even the average player, but none of this is ideal if you're a professional player practicing for an event.

Now Playing: Call of Duty: Vanguard & Warzone - The Pacific Cinematic (Part II)

Several clips like the one below have been shared by esports players, showing Krampus being an absolute nuisance in private matches.

Hopefully, Sledgehammer Games can address this issue quickly, as the CDL Challengers Cup starts on December 18, which is the second major event for Call of Duty's official amateur league. The Call of Duty League's pro teams are also trying to get in practice time ahead of the 2022 season, but Krampus is making their matches quite frustrating.

For everyone looking for some holiday action, Vanguard has seasonal game modes, a holiday re-skin of the Shipment map, and limited-time challenges for Festive Fervor. A double XP event is also live, but players will definitely want to keep an eye out for Krampus.

Krampus and all the seasonal content arrives as walkouts continue in protest of surprise contract terminations within Raven Software's QA team. Activision Blizzard faces lawsuits and other investigations related to alleged sexual harassment and discrimination against women.

