KOTOR Remake For PS5 And PC Changes Developers, Still Two Years Away - Report

The upcoming Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake for PlayStation 5 and PC has shifted developers, from Aspyr Media to Saber Interactive, according to a new report.

This was previously rumored, but Bloomberg reported that it is indeed true. During its earnings briefing recently, Embracer Group--which owns Aspyr and Saber--said one of its AAA games had changed developers, but did not name the project outright. Many believed it was the KOTOR remake.

The KOTOR remake does not have a release date, and sources told Bloomberg said the title still needs "at least two more years to finish." The report said some people connected to the KOTOR remake said the change in developers "will lead to a better product."

As for why the project changed hands in the first place, the report said those in charge at Embracer, Sony, and Walt Disney were all "displeased with progress under Aspyr."

Embracer is making moves of late, recently acquiring multiple game developers, including Tripwire and Limited Run Games. It also bought The Lord of the Rings video game and film rights by way of buying Middle-earth Enterprises.

Embracer received a big cash injection earlier this year when Saudi Arabia invested $1 billion into the company. Before that, Saudi Arabia bought 5% of Nintendo and invested in EA, Take-Two, Capcom, and Activision.