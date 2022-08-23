KOTOR Remake For PS5 And PC Changes Developers, Still Two Years Away - Report

Embracer, Disney, and Sony were reportedly displeased with progress under the previous developer, Aspyr.

By on

1 Comments

The upcoming Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake for PlayStation 5 and PC has shifted developers, from Aspyr Media to Saber Interactive, according to a new report.

This was previously rumored, but Bloomberg reported that it is indeed true. During its earnings briefing recently, Embracer Group--which owns Aspyr and Saber--said one of its AAA games had changed developers, but did not name the project outright. Many believed it was the KOTOR remake.

Click To Unmute
  1. More Realistic GTA 5 While You Wait For GTA 6 | GameSpot News
  2. 7 Funny Saints Row Character Creations
  3. 10 Things You Didn't Know About Saints Row
  4. Destiny 2 Showcase 2022 Livestream (Lightfall & Season 18 Reveal)
  5. Future Games Show Gamescom 2022 Livestream
  6. Become the Gladiator - Patrick Mahomes Arriving in Fortnite
  7. Apex Legends Mobile: Hyperbeat Gameplay Trailer
  8. Season Five 'Last Stand' Launch Trailer | Call of Duty: Vanguard & Warzone
  9. Total War: WARHAMMER III - Patch Notes 2.0
  10. gamescom Opening Night Live 2022
  11. The Redesign That Saved Deathloop
  12. Saints Row Video Review

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: The Evolution Of Star Wars Games

The KOTOR remake does not have a release date, and sources told Bloomberg said the title still needs "at least two more years to finish." The report said some people connected to the KOTOR remake said the change in developers "will lead to a better product."

As for why the project changed hands in the first place, the report said those in charge at Embracer, Sony, and Walt Disney were all "displeased with progress under Aspyr."

Embracer is making moves of late, recently acquiring multiple game developers, including Tripwire and Limited Run Games. It also bought The Lord of the Rings video game and film rights by way of buying Middle-earth Enterprises.

Best Star Wars Games: 10 Must-Play Titles Set In A Galaxy Far, Far Away
See More

Embracer received a big cash injection earlier this year when Saudi Arabia invested $1 billion into the company. Before that, Saudi Arabia bought 5% of Nintendo and invested in EA, Take-Two, Capcom, and Activision.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PlayStation 5
PC
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)