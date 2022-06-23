KOTOR II Game-Breaking Bug On Nintendo Switch Has A Workaround

Aspyr, developer of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II for Nintendo Switch, has offered a workaround to a bug that prevents players from completing the game.

Some players were unable to complete the story after encountering a crash following one of the game's main cutscenes, taking place after the Basilisk Crash cutscene and landing on Onderon. The workaround requires players to access a hidden cheat menu and warp past that point, as Aspyr works on a more traditional fix for the game's next patch.

According to Asypr's website, here's how to get around the crash:

Before the cutscene, navigate to the party selection screen Triple click left thumbstick to open cheats menu Select warp and travel to OND504 Wrap to a random location, and do not head to the merchant quarter (another crash occurs there)

This crash was previously thought to have affected all players of the Switch version of this Star Wars classic, but Aspyr clarified to Axios that only a small number of players were encountering the crash.

Aspyr has been behind many ports of classic Star Wars titles to modern platforms, including Republic Commando, Star Was Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, and Star Wars Episode I: Racer. The studio is currently working on a remake for the original Knights of the Old Republic for PlayStation 5 and PC, although no new details have been shared since its reveal.