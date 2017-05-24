Kong: Skull Island Director Reveals The Zelda, Metroid References You Might Have Missed

Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts knows his stuff when it comes to gaming. Now, the director has revealed that the movie contains multiple video game references that you may hve missed.

In a series of tweets (via GoNintendo), Vogt-Roberts said things like the soldier's helmets in the film were inspired by Mega Man, Gundam, and Metroid, while there were also Zelda/Hylian influences. The acclaimed indie game Journey also influenced Vogt-Roberts for Skull Island.

Small details no one will ever notice but I spent wayyyy too much time designing: The Megaman, Gundam & Metroid inspired helmets in Kong. pic.twitter.com/UQawzrDJBS — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) May 18, 2017

In my last video game related KONG post today...The Sky Devils logo has a very Zelda / Hylian influence. Surprised no one has spotted this. pic.twitter.com/8djyilXen5 — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) May 18, 2017

Another video game homage in KONG. Anyone who knows me is aware that JOURNEY is one of my favorite things... ever. (cc: @hunicke) pic.twitter.com/M9sUGeJCg4 — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) May 24, 2017

Not all of Vogt-Roberts' video game tributes made it into Skull Island. He also revealed a really cool-looking tiger-with-antlers creature inspired by Okami, but this was unfortunately cut.

At one point there was a very OKAMI inspired creature in KONG. I was obsessed with a tiger that had antlers. Didn't make the cut. pic.twitter.com/E8zv9MU20p — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) May 18, 2017

In another tweet, the director said what's been revealed so far about the Skull Island's video game tributes/influences/references is only the "tip of the iceberg."

Vogt-Roberts is directing the upcoming Metal Gear Solid movie, which appears to be more of an idea than a real thing at this stage. But what's clear is Vogt-Roberts sounds like the right person for the job.

"I think it'd be a massive film, I think it'd be an incredible film, but it needs to be done in a way that completely honors what Metal Gear is because it's a classic and it's a seminal work not just in video games, but in media," he explained earlier this year.

What video game references did you spot in Skull Island? Let us know in the comments below!