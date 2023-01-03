Konami Producer Says 2023 Will Be "A Year Of Many Announcements"

Japanese gaming magazine Famitsu recently asked 141 game developers what they're looking forward to in the coming year. One response in particular stood out, as a producer for Konami expressed that 2023 will be a big year for the mostly dormant publisher.

According to Insider Gaming, Noriaki Okamura--a producer at Konami whose resume includes Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Zone of the Enders, and Super Bomberman R--is quoted in the piece as saying 2023 will be "a year of many announcements" for the company. Okamura also called 2023 a "long-awaited" year, though he did not give any specific reasons why.

After shifting to mobile publishing in 2015, Konami has slowly re-entered the console scene in recent years. The company has released multiple retro compilations--including two from the Castlevania franchise and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection--as well as entries in the Yu-Gi-Oh! And eFootball (formerly Pro Evolution Soccer) franchises.

The new focus on console gaming became clear during the Silent Hill Transmission event in October, where multiple projects in the horror series were confirmed, including a full remake of Silent Hill 2 by Bloober Team and an all-new game called Silent Hill F. Another Silent Hill game, The Short Message, was rated in Korea back in September.

Rumors have also swirled regarding new entries in the Metal Gear Solid and Castlevania franchises, including a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 and a "re-imagining" of Castlevania, but those rumors have yet to be confirmed or denied.

