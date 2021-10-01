Konami Is Working On New Metal Gear, Silent Hill, And Castlevania Games - Report

New details have come to light regarding future games from Konami. It sounds like the studio is ramping up its premium game development and this could include a Castlevania "reimagining," multiple new Silent Hill games, and a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3. This information comes from reporter Andy Robinson, who shared the details during the VGC Off The Record podcast on Friday. Further details were published in this VGC story.

After an internal restructure and "soul-searching" within the company, Konami reportedly chose to ramp up "premium" game development, and this will include, according to Robinson, new installments and remakes in some of its franchises--including Metal Gear, Castlevania, and Silent Hill.

Robinson said the Castlevania game is a "reimagining" of the series and that an internal studio in Japan is developing it alongside external partner studios in Japan.

Additionally, a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is in development, Robinson said. An unnamed studio is working on this game, he said. This game is likely still early in development. GameSpot has also heard about the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake.

The Metal Gear project is said to be in the works at Virtuous, the Singapore-based studio that has worked on a series of high-profile games and ports, including Dark Souls and The Outer Worlds for Switch.

Finally, multiple Silent Hill games are now in the works, one of which has been outsourced to a prominent Japanese developer, Robinson said. All of these new projects will begin to be announced in 2022, the report said.

GameSpot has contacted Konami in an attempt to get more details on this story. Konami's reported shift back into so-called premium games is noteworthy because the company's output lately (outside of the PES/eFootball series) has focused more on smaller releases and pachinko games.