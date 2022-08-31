Konami Confirms New Game From Famous Series Will Be Announced At TGS

Konami has announced that it will reveal a new game related to one of its classic franchises next month at the Tokyo Game Show. Voice actor Yuki Kaji will be on stage to "represent the fans" of the game, which Konami describes as being linked to a "world-famous" series.

According to VGC's sources, Silent Hill, Metal Gear Solid, and Castlevania fans shouldn't get too excited about the reveal as the new game is reportedly related to a smaller project that the company has lined up.

It's rumored that Konami does have revivals planned for some of its biggest IPs, including a Silent Hill 2 remake being helmed by Bloober Team and remasters of classic Metal Gear Solid games. Bloober confirmed in October 2021 that it was working on two "AAA" projects that have yet to be officially revealed, and the company has signed a deal with Konami for a new project.

Other rumors have pointed to multiple Silent Hill games being in development, including a project under Annapurna Interactive that takes an episodic approach to the series.

The rest of Konami's schedule for TGS has been published, and the company will be using its 45-minute presentation to show off Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel, Super Bomberman R2, and eFootball 2023.