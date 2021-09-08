Kojima's Death Stranding Director's Cut Trailer Shows Off Bloody Urine, New Songs

A new Death Stranding Director's Cut trailer has landed, and this one is particularly unique. The trailer was edited by Hideo Kojima himself, and it contains some special flourishes.

The trailer features the song "Goliath" by Woodkid, which has a special connection to the story. "It's over 4 minutes and 40 seconds long, but it was actually created for the 3 minutes that Hartman spends at the beach looking for his family," Kojima said on Twitter.

You might also notice a red liquid being injected into a test tube in the trailer, and, well, this is actually Sam's "blood urine."

"That weapon is the most powerful for BT. There is a sacrifice to be made in order to get the blood urine out [though]," Kojima said.

The Director's Cut trailer also reveals the eight new songs that are featured in the new version of the game, including "Path" by Apocalyptica and three songs from Nobody and Hardcore Henry director Ilya Naishuller's band, Biting Elbows.

There's a scene in the final trailer where a red liquid was injected into a test tube in the private room. That's the rare Sam's blood urine (sorry if you're eating). That weapon is the most powerful for BT. There is a sacrifice to be made in order to get the blood urine out thou https://t.co/Jj4kcw6L3C — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 8, 2021

DSDC has added 8 new insert songs. These include APOCALYPTICA's "PATH" with and without vocals, which was previously used in the trailer, and 2 songs from WOODKID, 3 songs from Ilya Naishuller's (director of Hardcore Henry & Nobody) band, BITING ELBOWS, and Midge Ure's "FLAGILE". pic.twitter.com/BGUOXUHBvm — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 8, 2021

The release of the new Death Stranding trailer comes just one day before Sony's next big showcase on September 9 where more information about the latest PS5 games is expected to be announced.

As announced previously, the Death Stranding director's cut features "a ton of new content and enhanced gameplay features." This includes more weapons, equipment, vehicles, modes, and missions, along with additional areas to explore, "expanded storylines," and UI enhancements. A trailer released during Gamescom showed off a number of the new features.

The director's cut launches on September 24 for PS5. Death Stranding was originally released in November 2019 on PS4 and it sold more than 5 million copies across PS4 and PC.

Kojima's next game after Death Stranding might be an exclusive for Xbox with cloud integration. According to a report, Kojima and Xbox have signed a letter of intent, but it might not be a done deal, and it's early days in any event.

In other news, Death Stranding star Norman Reedus recently teased that Death Stranding 2 may be in the works.